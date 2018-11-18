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HOW TRANSGENDERS DECEIVED YOU WITH MAKEUP AND SURGERY FINALLY EXPOSED
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128 views • November 18, 2018
I have an unique perspective that allowed for me to immediately catch the clues dropped by MAG.
Women do NOT physiologically possess:
Adonis belt
Brow ridge
Shallow Q angle
Big hands & feet
Adam's apple
Large trapezus region
Flat chest and back
Navel below waist indent
Feel free to add more in the comments below.
Not growing up on TV has proven to be my salvation.
I do NOT hate trans-anyone; I simply don't appreciate the deception.
Women do NOT physiologically possess:
Adonis belt
Brow ridge
Shallow Q angle
Big hands & feet
Adam's apple
Large trapezus region
Flat chest and back
Navel below waist indent
Feel free to add more in the comments below.
Not growing up on TV has proven to be my salvation.
I do NOT hate trans-anyone; I simply don't appreciate the deception.
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