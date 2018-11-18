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Dana Loesch Invites Stephen Colbert to a Real Conversation
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22 views • November 18, 2018
"I have to compliment the Late Show for choosing the right gauge hoop earring because, as you know, I am bought and sold by nice earwear. I'm not even mad. My Nana thought it was funny... but if you ever actually want to have Stephen Colbert, a conversation about the Second Amendment and gun laws, I'm your huckleberry." —Dana Loesch
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