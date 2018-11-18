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Skills - PL - Build Grass hut Made From Shed
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19 views • November 18, 2018
Primitive Life - Build Grass hut Made From Shed
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFNff9-5ANY
Primitive Technology:used-Build Grass hut(Made From Shed)-Primitive Life
Primitive Life Published on Sep 1, 2017
It takes 1 week to finish this grass hut.I believe it will be a dry place
for living under any weather condition.Lets see!
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFNff9-5ANY
Primitive Technology:used-Build Grass hut(Made From Shed)-Primitive Life
Primitive Life Published on Sep 1, 2017
It takes 1 week to finish this grass hut.I believe it will be a dry place
for living under any weather condition.Lets see!
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