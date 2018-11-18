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Skills - PL - Build FISHING ROD
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48 views • November 18, 2018
PrimLife-Build FISHING ROD
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jv-Za8KQ-38
Primitive Life Published on Sep 6, 2017
Especially it would be great if i can catch some fishes for dinner.
My fishing-rod is made from bamboo,the fishing-line is made from
plants and fishing-hook is made from a piece of animal bone.
Hopefully it will work well!
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jv-Za8KQ-38
Primitive Life Published on Sep 6, 2017
Especially it would be great if i can catch some fishes for dinner.
My fishing-rod is made from bamboo,the fishing-line is made from
plants and fishing-hook is made from a piece of animal bone.
Hopefully it will work well!
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