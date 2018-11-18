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Skills - PL - Boiled Water With Herbs
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16 views • November 18, 2018
PrimLife-Boiled Water With Herbs
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yInkI1xul-M
This day, i built a next Shed! .Then i chop down a bamboo tree in several
pieces to contain water with herbs.This boiled water can be antifebrile for human body.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yInkI1xul-M
This day, i built a next Shed! .Then i chop down a bamboo tree in several
pieces to contain water with herbs.This boiled water can be antifebrile for human body.
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