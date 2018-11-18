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Infowars News Blitz EP 291
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26 views • November 18, 2018
On this episode Mexican Citizens Clash With Migrant Caravan in Tijuana, MAGA Trump supporter gets his ankle broken in 4 places and Kamala Harris compares ICE to KKK.
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