Memorial for Patriot Willis Carto by wife, Elisabeth Carto, with Brian Ruhe - Part 1

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Published on Nov 17, 2018
Willis Carto was a towering figure on the American right from the 1950's until his death in 2015. He founded The Barnes Review, American Free Press, the IHR and other organizations. His widow Elisabeth Carto 79, talks about his life.
http://willisacartolibrary.com
http://williscarto.org
Thumbnail painting by Pete Papaherakles used with permission.
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