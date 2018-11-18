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Skills - PL -Build stone Axe
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27 views • November 18, 2018
PrimLife-Build stone Axe-Primitive Life
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5rNlTCsxJw
The first day I tried to make a stone axe. I got someone to help me
with cutting down trees and doing other things. I watched him work but
it took me half the day to be familiar with the axe.
Since it's new to me I felt very tired.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5rNlTCsxJw
The first day I tried to make a stone axe. I got someone to help me
with cutting down trees and doing other things. I watched him work but
it took me half the day to be familiar with the axe.
Since it's new to me I felt very tired.
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