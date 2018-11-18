THE HIDDEN COMMON THREAD THAT CONNECTS AMERICA`S MASS SHOOTINGS......

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Dec 28, 2013
Every mass shooter in the last 20 years has had 1 thing in common...PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO..... PEOPLE MUST KNOW THE TRUTH.They are turning kids into KILLERS for the sake of PROFIT and CONTROL.
http://www.cchrint.org/school-shooters
https://www.infowars.com/fanapt-hoax-hides-real-connection-between-shooters-and-ssri-drugs
https://www.naturalnews.com/039752_mass_shootings_psychiatric_drugs_antidepressants.html