Eyewitness barely makes it out alive in California fire storm

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Published on Nov 17, 2018
Douglas Gabriel interviews Robert Otey in his first-hand account of what it was like on the ground as the California firestorm broke out. After listening to this video, you may want to help Robert. His website is www.feandft.com . His paypal account is [email protected].
His YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzeV...
Learn more here: https://truthbits.blog/2018/11/17/eye...