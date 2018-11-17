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KunTao Silat ~ the American Martial LifeStyle
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21 views • November 17, 2018
The American Martial LifeStyle is founded on ancient combat lore of China, kuntao and Indonesia, silat with a Dutch twist and uniquely American style of training and Spiritual Foundation. Combat efficiency is first order, but health benefits of KunTao Silat training will quickly be noticed.
Best suited for trained martial artists, but beginners can progress, just slower in most cases. Visit any of our websites for more information. https://kuntaosilat.com
Best suited for trained martial artists, but beginners can progress, just slower in most cases. Visit any of our websites for more information. https://kuntaosilat.com
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