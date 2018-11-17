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THE MARTIAN REVELATION SHOW: JOCK DOUBLEDAY 11/11/2018
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19 views • November 17, 2018
A 3 & a half hour interview with the amazing mind of Jock Doubleday, discussing many aspects about the Bosnian Pyramid complex and the vast artificiality of the region.
Images and video archive of the Martian Revelation Show on 11/11/2018.
The Martian Revelation Show broadcasts Saturday nights 12:00 AM-3:00 AM through www.lnmradionetwork.com
Images and video archive of the Martian Revelation Show on 11/11/2018.
The Martian Revelation Show broadcasts Saturday nights 12:00 AM-3:00 AM through www.lnmradionetwork.com
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