© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia's Internationally Esteemed Politicians
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • November 17, 2018
After 3 minutes you'll decide for yourself.
After viewing the video, please go to our website (paradime.info) and view the video mentioned that explains what happened in Venezuela, another country also led by fools for a long time.
That video explains the many similarities between Venezuela over the past 20 years, and Australia over the past decade, and even today
But a warning: it's seriously scary ...
After viewing the video, please go to our website (paradime.info) and view the video mentioned that explains what happened in Venezuela, another country also led by fools for a long time.
That video explains the many similarities between Venezuela over the past 20 years, and Australia over the past decade, and even today
But a warning: it's seriously scary ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.