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New Mexico Judge Grants Siraj Wahhaj Bail
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Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is the son a terror-linked Imam, was on the radar of federal counterterrorism officials for 13 years for jihadist activity, kidnapped his son and was brainwashing kids into shooting up schools. And yet a New Mexico judge has granted him bail. Dana Loesch weights in tonight on Relentless.
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