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Dana Loesch: Kanye West’s Ballsy Praise of Candace Owens
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8 views • November 17, 2018
Dana Loesch's take on Kanye West's praise of Candace Owens: “You realize how ballsy it is to say stuff like this? Because the internet rage mob doesn’t care how rich you are, they don’t care how many hits you’ve got, they don’t care who you’ve sung with, they don’t care who you’re married to. They will beat you into submission with the fascistic tactics they employ.”
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