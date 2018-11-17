GIRLS WITH GUNS: For self-defense and all around fun

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Another quality documentary from my friend and neighbor, Terry McGleich, who did the Primitive Fire video also.
Encourage the ladies in your family to prepare for unforeseen situations and have a lot of light hearted fun doing so.