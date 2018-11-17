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The Reason
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11 views • November 17, 2018
Seeking Truth, devoted to sharing the Truth revealed by Yahweh. On the journey to being a content creator, a vessel for truth, to use testimony to bring light into the darkness.
My kids changed my entire life, redirected my path of destruction. The name "Are You Listening Too", is a question. One directed at my children. After observing my kids observing what I watch or take in personally. This perspective changed my entire future, towards a potential path of righteousness. A fearless passion and love reminded me of what I was capable of and revealed to me something I already knew, I had become a monster. What Next?
My kids changed my entire life, redirected my path of destruction. The name "Are You Listening Too", is a question. One directed at my children. After observing my kids observing what I watch or take in personally. This perspective changed my entire future, towards a potential path of righteousness. A fearless passion and love reminded me of what I was capable of and revealed to me something I already knew, I had become a monster. What Next?
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