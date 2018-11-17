Our little water dog, Baby Liam

Seeking Truth, devoted to sharing the Truth revealed by Yahweh. On the journey to being a content creator, a vessel for truth, to use testimony to bring light into the darkness.



My kids changed my entire life, redirected my path of destruction. Thus the name "Are You Listening Too", that question is directed at my children. After observing my kids observing what I listen, watch or suck in mentally. This perspective changed my entire lineages future, towards a potential path of righteousness. A fearless passion and love reminded me of what I was and revealed to me something I already knew, I had become a monster. What Next?



I want to help others to be self-aware, have gratitude and to use open discussion and biblical application for growth and development.