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"Just Follow Orders - DO NOT RESIST!"
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22 views • November 17, 2018
This is what will come to our shores if we dare give up OUR RIGHTS!
For example, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) defended a potential “assault weapons” buyback Friday afternoon, saying that if gun owners defy a legislative ban, “the government has nukes.”
Is that the "civility" promised by the PantsuitWarPig, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton?
I'll pass, thanks.
For example, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) defended a potential “assault weapons” buyback Friday afternoon, saying that if gun owners defy a legislative ban, “the government has nukes.”
Is that the "civility" promised by the PantsuitWarPig, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton?
I'll pass, thanks.
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