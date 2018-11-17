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Migrants ... Stefan Molyneux ... The Terrible Truth About the UN Migration Compact
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64 views • November 17, 2018
Global Compact ~*~ The Global Compact for Migration is the first-ever UN global agreement on a common approach to international migration in all its dimensions. The global compact is non-legally binding. It is grounded in values of state sovereignty, responsibility-sharing, non-discrimination, human rights; and it recognizes a cooperative approach is needed to optimize the overall benefits of migration, while addressing its risks and challenges.
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