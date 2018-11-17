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European Union Core Belief
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9 views • November 17, 2018
Some are reminded of a certain gentleman by the name of Adolf, personally I'm more reminded of O'Brien in the Ministry of Love: "If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever."
In any case, yet another strong point for #swexit.
In any case, yet another strong point for #swexit.
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