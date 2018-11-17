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THE THREE EXTRA BRAINS WITHIN THE BODY - THE CODE BOOK TO NATURAL HEALING
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74 views • November 17, 2018
Most people are stuck in an old paradigm of "Diet and Exercise" is the solution that you must learn how to master before you can have health. This has become an obsession from the juicing trends, vegan diet, keto rollercoaster, and extreme exercise and sports. There is nothing wrong with any of these strategies.
There is a tremendous level of stress when this style of thinking or these attempts to stay on the wagon do not work out as effective as you intend.
There is a tremendous level of stress when this style of thinking or these attempts to stay on the wagon do not work out as effective as you intend.
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