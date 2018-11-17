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Raising Your Frequency ~ What Does This Really Mean By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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30 views • November 17, 2018
Raising Your Frequency - What Does This Really Mean? The term "Raise Your Frequency" has become a wide-spread phrase amidst the spiritual and cosmic communities. But do we really understand what we are saying when we speak this phrase? Let's dive in and discover the "heart" of the matter and gain some insights and perspective along the way. Galactic Blessings!

Lightstar's Sessions and Products: https://www.lightstarcreations.com

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
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galacticlightstarlightstar creationshigher frequencyraise your frequencyspiritual experience
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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