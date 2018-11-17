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When You Put A Satellite Dish On A Fence!
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12 views • November 17, 2018
THE HAPPY SATELLITE NERD EPISODE 65
Putting a Satellite dish on a wood fence can move over time and you may have to re aim your dish.
how to watch tv without cable or satellite with #FreeSatelliteTV
Check out more videos at
https://www.youtube.com/user/ottawaoctane/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RobbieStrikeVideos/
https://twitter.com/robbiestrike3
(c) Robbie Strike 2018 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
Putting a Satellite dish on a wood fence can move over time and you may have to re aim your dish.
how to watch tv without cable or satellite with #FreeSatelliteTV
Check out more videos at
https://www.youtube.com/user/ottawaoctane/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RobbieStrikeVideos/
https://twitter.com/robbiestrike3
(c) Robbie Strike 2018 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
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