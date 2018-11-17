Ani Difranco ~ Self Evident [mirror]

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mollywobbles0928
https://youtu.be/IJcOWQ1rym8
271,418 views
Published on Apr 29, 2007
This is about 9/11 and its fallout.
This video took a really, really long time to make, but it was worth it.
Edit: This is dedicated to my dad, who died in October 2007. This was his favorite video of mine and he was the one who taught me to question the status quo and think critically.