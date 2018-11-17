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Full Show – EU Globalists Attempt Break Up Of The UK As Violent Caravan Slams Into San Diego – 11/16/2018
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1031 views • November 17, 2018
A federal judge sided with CNN by ordering the White House to restore Jim Acosta’s press pass. The Trump-appointed judge said the ruling is based on Acosta not being given the chance to defend himself as well as being denied “due process” by the White House. The migrant caravan crisis south of the border took a unique turn after hundreds of Mexicans clashed with members of the caravan in Tijuana. Local Mexicans threw rocks at the migrants and told them to “go home.” Start your weekend informed.
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