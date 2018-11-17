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Major Video Game Tax Just Passed, Learn What's Next
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1646 views • November 17, 2018
Playstation gamers are now forced to pay an “amusement tax” in Chicago as city officials tax everything to cover underfunded public pensions. Gamers were recently notified that they would have to pay a 9% levy every time they pay for Playstation subscription services such as Playstation Now, Playstation Plus and Playstation Music.
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