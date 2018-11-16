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How Real Is Fake News? Sharyl Attkisson
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29 views • November 16, 2018
Was the effort to focus America's attention on the idea of “fake news”—itself a propaganda effort? Connect the dots and learn who’s behind it and why. It’s not what you think. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
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