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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 11/16/18 INFOWARS
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155 views • November 16, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES LATEST
CHRISTIAN CHURCH BACKS ATHEIST PASTOR
TIJUANA CITIZENS CLASH W/ MIGRANT CARAVAN
TRUMP APPOINTEE JUDGE ORDERS ACOSTA PRESS PASS RESTORED
KAMALA HARRIS: ICE IS KKK
OBAMA JUDGES TAKE CHARGE OF DISPUTED ELECTIONS
SELL-OUT FOX "PROUDLY STANDS WITH CNN"
ASSANGE SECRETLY INDICTED IN U.S.
Guest: Alexander Nekrassov, David Knight
4th Hour host: Joel Gilbert
Guest: Brian Joondeph
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES LATEST
CHRISTIAN CHURCH BACKS ATHEIST PASTOR
TIJUANA CITIZENS CLASH W/ MIGRANT CARAVAN
TRUMP APPOINTEE JUDGE ORDERS ACOSTA PRESS PASS RESTORED
KAMALA HARRIS: ICE IS KKK
OBAMA JUDGES TAKE CHARGE OF DISPUTED ELECTIONS
SELL-OUT FOX "PROUDLY STANDS WITH CNN"
ASSANGE SECRETLY INDICTED IN U.S.
Guest: Alexander Nekrassov, David Knight
4th Hour host: Joel Gilbert
Guest: Brian Joondeph
Keywords
trumpcnnfree speechalex jonesinfowarshillary clintonmuellerlawsuitjim acostaroger stonejulian assangetucker carlsonrand paulnewswarsdavid knightbrexitjerome corsirussia investigationfridaymedal of freedompress secretaryeusoroscomplete showfreedom warriorinfowarsyesprisonplanetaclubroward countywikileaksschumertraitorsracistkushnersteve watsontijuanartwildfireswhitakerjeannie rheejunckerjoel gilbertmidtermrandy credicoimmigrant caravanjames mattisdoctored videobrenda snipesfake voteswhite house internelection misconductflorida voter fraudariel rickerstone indictmentclinton attorneycriminal justice reformjudge timothy kellymagic votes ballots11.16.1811/16/18alexander nekrassovatheist pastorbrian joondephkochmargaret ratner kunstler
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