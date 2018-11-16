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CBS Reporter Exposes Media Lies & Internet Shills
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249 views • November 16, 2018
DISCLAIMER: I do not own the intellectual property rights to this content. Full credit goes to Ted Talks (and Sharyl Attkisson). This video is for educational purposes with the intent of spreading awareness and generating public discourse.
Original link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bYAQ-ZZtEU
Journalist Sharyl Attkisson shows how "astroturf", or fake grassroots movements funded by political, corporate, or other special interests very effectively manipulate and distort media messages.
Original link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bYAQ-ZZtEU
Journalist Sharyl Attkisson shows how "astroturf", or fake grassroots movements funded by political, corporate, or other special interests very effectively manipulate and distort media messages.
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