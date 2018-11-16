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Full Show: Dems Ignore Elections in FL, Globalists Ignore BREXIT
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317 views • November 16, 2018
As a judge demands Jim Acosta be let back into the White House, does anyone remember the multiple times Obama threw press out? Then, the DOJ leaks a sealed indictment of Julian Assange, whistleblower John Kiriakou blows the whistle on felonies committed by Brennan & Clapper who then classified their felonies and threatened Sen Grassley not to talk about it.
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