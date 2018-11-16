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Top CDC Whistle Blower - We Were Ordered to Cover Up Vaccine Autism Link
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42346 views • November 16, 2018
Alex welcomes Dr. Andrew Wakefield in studio to discuss the massive health risks associated with dangerous inoculations.
Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine Insert https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/m/mmr_ii/mmr_ii_pi.pdf
Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine Insert https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/m/mmr_ii/mmr_ii_pi.pdf
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