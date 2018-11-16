© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shakman & Decades of Corruption from Chicago to Supreme Court
Follow
0
Share
Report
397 views • November 16, 2018
Eugene Wzorek is the only man to win against the machine politics and patronage of Chicago using the Shakman decrees imposed against the city by the judiciary. But corrupt officials refused to pay and Eugene has fought them, pro se, all the way to the Supreme Court. He joins with an update.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.