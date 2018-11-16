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Global Government Tyrants Are Gaslighting The Free World
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2323 views • November 16, 2018
Big Tech and MSM continue to push for censorship around the world, while portraying themselves as advocates of free speech. David Knight joins Alex to break down the gaslighting being used by the globalists against the American people.
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