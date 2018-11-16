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Dem Math Problems: Election Recount is Another Kavanaugh Moment
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531 views • November 16, 2018
The Dems have been caught red-handed lying & stuffing ballots. Now, after they’ve failed in the election and recount they’re pushing for more recounts and threatening lawsuits. It’s another defining moment, like the Kavanaugh hearing. And, it looks like Pelosi doesn’t have the votes to become Speaker. Should she demand recounts and file lawsuits?
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