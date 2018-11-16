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Dr. Brian Hooker Speaking at "Doctors for Accountability in Medicine" Press Conference, March 31, 2017
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46 views • November 16, 2018
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dr. david lewiscdcautismvaccinemeaslesmmrmumpsaluminumimmunizationdel bigtreedr. sherri tenpennyrubelladtpmandatoryaapacpdr. christopher shawdr. gayle delongdr. james lyons-weilerdr. peter hotezdr. stanley plotkindr. stringerdr. toni barkdr. william chenthimerasoldr. bob searsdr. brian hookerdr. paul offitdr. robert searsdr. tim o’sheaemory universitygeorgia techmorehouse collegerobert f. kennedywalter orenstein
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