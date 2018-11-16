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Obama: “This is MY House”—Trump CAN Exclude Anyone From White House
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3624 views • November 16, 2018
Neither the White House nor Tucker Carlson’s house are the public square. CNN applauded Obama for throwing a transgender out of WH, saying “this is my house” in 2015. In 2009 his Press Secretary bragged about excluding FOX news and he threw reporters off his campaign plane when their newspapers endorsed his opponent. Mainstream media NEVER endorses free speech — until it’s a mask of their special interest.
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