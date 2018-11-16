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Lock ‘em Up: Another Brennan/Clapper Crime Exposed
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3823 views • November 16, 2018
Brennan: “Charge him with espionage”. DOJ: “He didn’t commit espionage”. Brennan: “Charge him anyway & make him defend himself”. When that didn’t work, he got Mueller’s FBI to create a 12-man “Kiriakou team” run by — Peter Strzok. Whistleblower John Kiriakou exposes the Deep State MO & the crimes of Clapper & Brennan that were exposed Nov 1 by Sen Grassley but ignored by the media.
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