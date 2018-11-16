© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Will UK Leave EU or Will May’s Party Leave Her?
Follow
0
Share
Report
306 views • November 16, 2018
Not since Neville Chamberlain has a Prime Minister faced such hostility from their own party. Using Shakespeare’s rhetorical device from Julius Ceasar, Rees-Mogg says“ My Right Honourable Friend, and she is unquestionably honourable, said that we would leave the Customs Union. [The agreement] says otherwise.” Et tu Theresa?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.