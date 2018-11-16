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2.5 Billion. Surveillance State Goes Wild: Good Morning Liberty 11-16-18
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13 views • November 16, 2018
According to data release by Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and MuckRock through public records requests from agencies, there have been "more than 2.5 -billion license plate scans in 2016 and 2017." On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin talks about how the ALPR systems, how "99.5% of the license plates scanned were not under suspicion," what they do with the data, and how to push back.
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