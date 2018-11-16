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Judge Rules Acosta Can Continue Harassing The White House
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2726 views • November 16, 2018
Trump-appointed Judge Timothy J. Kelly acknowledged that the White House credentialing process has a First Amendment component, and that the government must give Acosta due process before revoking his press pass. Kelly then criticized the Justice Department’s defense of how it revoked Acosta’s pass, and said that the White House’s account of Acosta “placing hands” on a White House intern was of “questionable accuracy.”
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