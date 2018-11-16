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Smoke spreading from California fires sparks health concerns
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7 views • November 16, 2018
https://krcrtv.com/news/camp-fire/butte-co-public-health-reports-outbreak-of-a-norovirus-in-evacuation-shelters?fbclid=IwAR2cX49yI5W5SpxWNtwM1AD6yh9JfMlKa5Cs65WErJqdltId6f8giGXPq9o
https://apnews.com/e0082d079001472b8e9c223dc384ac88
https://www.yahoo.com/news/latest-cool-weather-aids-fight-north-california-fire-154905743.html
https://apnews.com/e0082d079001472b8e9c223dc384ac88
https://www.yahoo.com/news/latest-cool-weather-aids-fight-north-california-fire-154905743.html
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