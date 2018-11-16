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Democratic factions oppose Pelosi's bid for speaker
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223 views • November 16, 2018
Fox News has confirmed at least 17 Democrats have signed onto a letter saying they won't support Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House; chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel reports.
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