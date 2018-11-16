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Diamond & Silk: Kamala Harris should be ashamed of herself
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646 views • November 16, 2018
Social media stars sound off after the Democrat senator compares ICE to the KKK during a Capitol Hill hearing and Nancy Pelosi thanks Rev. Al Sharpton for 'saving America'.
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