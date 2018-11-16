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Part Ten Not Bipolar: Lauren’s Early Years
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1 view • November 16, 2018
We moved to Illinois and stayed until Ron received his training before moving to another state. After we moved, I was able to work as a permanent substitute while Lauren and Andrew stayed with a sitter. However, this didn’t work out when I picked up Lauren and Andrew after work. The sitter had Lauren pinned to the floor and stated she would raise her fee. Of course, her services were no longer needed.
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