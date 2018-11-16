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Invasion Begins! Migrant Caravan Arrives @ US/Mexico Border
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2242 views • November 16, 2018
The first 800 migrants from the Central American caravan are at America's door step in Tijauna seeking asylum in the United States. Four thousand more migrants are expected to arrive tomorrow. CNN's Jim Acosta and the rest of the liberal media have demonized President Trump for calling the caravan an "Invasion" while insisting that most of the migrants are women and children fleeing war torn countries for a better life in America.
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