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The difference between Russian black money and pedo-deep state black money
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213 views • November 16, 2018
Whereas Danske Bank is slaughtered for whitewashing billions of black money, Dutch deep state-bank ING can do what it wants: a whitwash-scandel double the size of the Danish one is completely silenced by the MSM. The reason: in the case of Danske it's about Russian black money, in the case of ING it's about deep state and human trafficking-money.
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