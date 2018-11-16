© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hidden meaning in the word "Messiah" (מָשִׁיחַ)
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • November 16, 2018
This video is not by my hand but was created by YouTube user 'Nickelstav' - https://www.youtube.com/user/Nickelstav
Description:
'This video shows the hidden and secret meaning of the word "Messiah". In Hebrew, that word is "מָשִׁיחַ" and the letters that make up that word is MEM, SHIN, YOD, CHET. And when you take these letters and match them up with the ancient Hebrew pictographs of those same letters, it shows an amazing meaning in the word "Messiah" who is Jesus Christ, Yeshua Hamashiach!'
Description:
'This video shows the hidden and secret meaning of the word "Messiah". In Hebrew, that word is "מָשִׁיחַ" and the letters that make up that word is MEM, SHIN, YOD, CHET. And when you take these letters and match them up with the ancient Hebrew pictographs of those same letters, it shows an amazing meaning in the word "Messiah" who is Jesus Christ, Yeshua Hamashiach!'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.