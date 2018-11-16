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Climate Engineering Assault Captured On Film In Basel, Switzerland
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105 views • November 16, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/soRRsMTqQUQ
http://GeoengineeringWatch.org
"We have all been committed to a catastrophic climate engineering experiment without our knowledge or consent, an experiment from which there is no return.”
~ Dane Wigington Basel, Switzerland (4/27/18).
Video footage credit: Hanna Willimann
http://GeoengineeringWatch.org
"We have all been committed to a catastrophic climate engineering experiment without our knowledge or consent, an experiment from which there is no return.”
~ Dane Wigington Basel, Switzerland (4/27/18).
Video footage credit: Hanna Willimann
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