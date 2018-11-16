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Hidden meaning of Jesus of Nazareth and Yahweh (יהוה) YHWH
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43 views • November 16, 2018
This video is not by my hand but was created by YouTube user 'Nickelstav' - https://www.youtube.com/user/Nickelstav
This video shows the hidden and secret meaning of the name "Jesus of Nazareth the King of the Jews". The name for this in Hebrew is "Yeshua HaNazrei W'Melech HaYehudim". In Hebrew, the first letter of each of these words spell out "יהוה" which in English is YHWH, the name of Yahweh (Jehovah)!!!
This video shows the hidden and secret meaning of the name "Jesus of Nazareth the King of the Jews". The name for this in Hebrew is "Yeshua HaNazrei W'Melech HaYehudim". In Hebrew, the first letter of each of these words spell out "יהוה" which in English is YHWH, the name of Yahweh (Jehovah)!!!
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